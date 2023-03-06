Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 280,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JUPW. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jupiter Wellness Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JUPW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 109,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. Jupiter Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

Featured Stories

