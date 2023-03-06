Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Trading Down 5.4%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 1,592,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,536,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Kanzhun Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

About Kanzhun

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 160.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 258,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 159,140 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth about $21,713,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Kanzhun by 164.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

