Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Trading Down 5.4%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 1,592,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,536,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Kanzhun Trading Down 5.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32 and a beta of 0.28.
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
