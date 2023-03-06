Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Short Interest Down 11.7% in February

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Karat Packaging Price Performance
Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $306.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.58.
Insider Activity at Karat Packaging
In related news, CEO Alan Yu acquired 4,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,415,098 shares in the company, valued at $102,624,956.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $228,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Karat Packaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
About Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
Further Reading
