Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Short Interest Down 11.7% in February

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $306.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.58.

In related news, CEO Alan Yu acquired 4,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,415,098 shares in the company, valued at $102,624,956.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $228,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRT. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 369.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 558,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 439,575 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 651.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,065 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 43.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares during the period. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Karat Packaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

