Karpus Management Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,900 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRCA. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 13.4% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 699,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $554,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE TRCA opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Profile

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

