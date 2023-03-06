Karpus Management Inc. Invests $4.96 Million in Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNAC)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 499,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 5.90% of Prime Number Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I during the third quarter worth $359,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I during the third quarter worth $399,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I during the third quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I during the third quarter worth $3,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNAC stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies within technology-enabled financial sectors, including blockchain, datacenter, non-fungible token, ecommerce, and other technology related infrastructure sectors.

