Karpus Management Inc. Invests $7.45 Million in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 738,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVCA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,312,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,453,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,057,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,711,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,151,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

IVCA opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

