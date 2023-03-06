Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 117,052 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000.
Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $10.82 on Monday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
