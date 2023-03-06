Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 117,052 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $10.82 on Monday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.