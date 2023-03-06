Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Position in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of McLaren Technology Acquisition worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLAI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,994,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,994,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,503,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $819,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

McLaren Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

