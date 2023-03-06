Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,286 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 2.93% of Integrated Wellness Acquisition worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 19.0% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 789,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 125,816 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

WEL opened at $10.38 on Monday. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

