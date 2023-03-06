Karpus Management Inc. Sells 25,300 Shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in TLGY Acquisition were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 157.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 215,750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TLGY Acquisition by 107.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 102,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TLGY Acquisition by 52.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 642,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 222,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TLGY Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,694,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLGY opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

