Karpus Management Inc. Sells 26,450 Shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,450 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.25% of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth $129,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth $198,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth $365,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the second quarter worth $523,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 57.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition alerts:

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRRX opened at $10.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.