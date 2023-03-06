Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Katapult

In other news, CEO Orlando Zayas sold 61,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $53,140.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,935,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,889.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Katapult news, Director Bruce Taragin purchased 23,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $27,410.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 177,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,832.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Orlando Zayas sold 61,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $53,140.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,935,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,889.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,747 shares of company stock valued at $89,409. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPLT. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Katapult by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,666,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Katapult by 34.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 642,563 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Katapult by 174.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Katapult Trading Up 2.0 %

About Katapult

Katapult stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. 99,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,989. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

(Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

Further Reading

