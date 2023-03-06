Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Acquires 404 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234,867 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 32,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.45 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.76. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.