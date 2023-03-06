Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $76.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

