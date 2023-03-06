Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,042 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,346,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,107,000 after purchasing an additional 386,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,984,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,837,000 after purchasing an additional 385,347 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

