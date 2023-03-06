Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $73.73 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.61.

