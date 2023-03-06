Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Netflix by 3,001.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $316.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.00. The company has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

