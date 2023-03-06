Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moody’s Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

NYSE:MCO opened at $298.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.80. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

