Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,224 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 2.9 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $14.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,733.33%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.