Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,536 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 45,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,048,000 after buying an additional 501,932 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 560,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

COMT opened at $27.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.54. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $8.398 per share. This represents a yield of 30.25%. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is presently -405.31%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

