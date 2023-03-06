Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Takes $362,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IWB stock opened at $223.50 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $256.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.86 and its 200 day moving average is $215.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

