Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 44.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.4 %

Kellogg stock opened at $65.34 on Monday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $36,712,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading

