Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Shares Gap Up to $16.72

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.72, but opened at $18.10. Kennedy-Wilson shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 566,115 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 8.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 213.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.