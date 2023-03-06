Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $27.29

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.29, but opened at $28.04. Kenon shares last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 4,507 shares.

Kenon Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

