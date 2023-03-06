Kepos Capital LP Has $123,000 Stock Position in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its stake in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Via Renewables were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 285,232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Via Renewables during the third quarter worth $851,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Via Renewables by 257.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 66,271 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Via Renewables in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Via Renewables by 125.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIA opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. Via Renewables, Inc. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $11.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Via Renewables’s payout ratio is -280.77%.

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

