Kepos Capital LP Has $282,000 Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Kepos Capital LP cut its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Playtika were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Playtika in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Playtika by 17.4% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 218,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Playtika by 1,628.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Playtika in the third quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Playtika in the third quarter valued at about $411,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Insider Transactions at Playtika

Playtika Stock Performance

In other news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $10.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 101.86% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.



