Kepos Capital LP Purchases 1,513 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 37.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 559.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $56.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.