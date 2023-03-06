Kepos Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Kepos Capital LP cut its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

SJW Group Stock Up 1.7 %

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $75.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

