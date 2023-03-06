Kepos Capital LP Sells 355 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.24.

Shares of COP opened at $108.04 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day moving average is $116.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

