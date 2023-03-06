Kepos Capital LP Sells 361 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $90.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average of $93.37.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.