Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 57,667 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $27,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,805 shares of company stock worth $4,087,026. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.58.

Shares of KEYS opened at $159.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

