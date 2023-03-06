Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kinetik Trading Up 3.4 %

KNTK stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 206.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

In other news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,135,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

