Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target Increased to GBX 230 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 330 ($3.98) in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 274.17 ($3.31).

Shares of KGF stock traded up GBX 2.94 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 288.04 ($3.48). The stock had a trading volume of 5,428,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,873. The firm has a market cap of £5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 872.85, a PEG ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 198.60 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 298.40 ($3.60). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 266.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 244.37.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

