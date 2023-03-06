KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 256 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $478.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $468.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.