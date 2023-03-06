KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 607 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $87.06 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $87.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,873.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

