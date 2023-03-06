KLCM Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,854,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 13.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 227.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 121,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $65.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

