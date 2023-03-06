Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Short Interest Update

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSCP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Knightscope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Knightscope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Knightscope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Knightscope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Knightscope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Knightscope stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 320,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,940. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. Knightscope has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime.

