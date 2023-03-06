KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $38.19 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $38.19 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00039196 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022323 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00219211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,430.06 or 0.99980917 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07805437 USD and is up 10.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,052,520.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.