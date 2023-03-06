Kokoswap (KOKO) Price Up 26.1% This Week

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Kokoswap has a market cap of $111.06 million and $2,959.09 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kokoswap has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

