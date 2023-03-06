Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,651,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,203,000 after buying an additional 836,505 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.