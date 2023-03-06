Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires New Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,948.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,008.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $19.97 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

