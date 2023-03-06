Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,616.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,341.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,046.69. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,628.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

