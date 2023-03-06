Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $173.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.16. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.35 and a 12 month high of $249.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.66 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

