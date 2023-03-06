Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $296,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $309.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $440.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.