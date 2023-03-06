Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $413,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,729 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 601,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after buying an additional 397,365 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,877,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,795,000 after buying an additional 342,357 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 715,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after acquiring an additional 317,861 shares during the period.

BSCM stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

