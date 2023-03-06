Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,263,283,000 after acquiring an additional 245,841 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,546,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,261,000 after purchasing an additional 754,071 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,191,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,926,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,288,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,624,000 after purchasing an additional 760,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,464 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $65.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.56.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

