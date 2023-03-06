Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.18% of AMCON Distributing at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its position in AMCON Distributing by 12.5% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $173.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.93. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $149.00 and a 52 week high of $249.44. The stock has a market cap of $105.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.46.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $565.99 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

AMCON Distributing Profile

(Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.