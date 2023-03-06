Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 941 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.77 and a 200-day moving average of $135.68. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $117.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

