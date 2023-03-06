Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 596.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,257 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 97.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVNW. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Aviat Networks Stock Up 2.5 %

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

