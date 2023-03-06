Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,465,000 after buying an additional 6,352,682 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,032,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after buying an additional 142,352 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after buying an additional 2,667,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after buying an additional 2,089,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PAGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.